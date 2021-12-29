Platinum Jubilee coin set includes collectable 50p
A set of new coin designs are being released by the Royal Mint to celebrate the Queen's upcoming Platinum Jubilee.
The five coins feature artwork marking the life of Dame Vera Lynn, inventor Alexander Graham Bell and the upcoming Birmingham Commonwealth Games.
Divisional director Clare Maclennan said the Royal Mint in Llantrisant was also including a 50p piece for the first time.
Platinum sets are also being made to mark the Queen's 70-year reign.
"Our annual set is really the pride collection of the year to come, it's one where collectors have collected for many years but this year it has something really, really special for us here at the Royal Mint.
"We are celebrating and commemorating the 70th anniversary of Her Majesty the Queen on the throne as our queen," said Ms Maclennan.
The 50p and £5 coins both feature designs on the reverse celebrating the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.
The other two designs being used for £2 coins feature either a portrait of Dame Vera Lynn or Alexander Graham Bell, who is credited with inventing the telephone.
All the coins feature a portrait of Queen Elizabeth II on the front of the coin.
The coin designs can take years to formulate and go through an approvals process.
Coin designer Paul Morgan said: "First of all we come up with some themes, some concepts, and they will be turned into a design brief.
"From that we will select artists to come up with designs for the coins. Those designs will go before the Royal Mint Advisory Committee and that group will select which designs go forward for the coins."
The commemorative sets will be released on 4 January.
"We're very proud to be able to be able to create beautiful pieces of art on precious metals here in Llantrisant in Wales that has global appeal.
"Particularly with royal themes, we see a huge demand from our international clients to commemorate and celebrate what is a wonderful history that is our British monarchy," added Ms Maclennan.