Omicron could see one in six NHS Wales staff off, says boss
By Jenny Rees
BBC Wales health correspondent
- Published
Almost a fifth of NHS Wales' staff may be off work at peak of the Omicron wave, its new chief executive has said.
Judith Paget said modelling suggested up to 17% of staff could be ill or self-isolating during January.
If this happens, she said retired healthcare staff could be drafted in to assist with other essential services.
The NHS would also have to prioritise the most urgent care and that would have a further detrimental effect on pre-planned treatments.
"Urgent and emergency care, cancer care, mental health support would be in that top list of things that we would focus our efforts on," said Ms Paget.
"I think it's inevitable that, in some way across Wales, planned care and other services will be affected, whilst we make sure that we protect our population as best we can."
It is up to individual health boards to decide what treatments to postpone based on their specific challenges.
"The work that's being done by the modellers here within Welsh government is looking at various options up to about a 17% staff absence," she added.
"You'll appreciate that the NHS has coped with significant waves of Covid-19, and coped very well. It knows how to adapt.
"But yes, it will mean redeployment of staff. And we've already increased the number of staff that we've got going into this winter from the same time last year."
Ms Paget also said health boards were making plans that could see some field hospitals reopen to help speed up the release of recovered patients from hospital wards.
The warning comes ahead of the publication of the latest NHS performance figures.
In recent months, A&E departments and the ambulance service have deteriorated to their worst-ever levels.
Waiting times for planned treatment also continue to grow to record levels.
The Welsh government has already invested an extra £248m to transform the delivery of services and tackle waiting times.
Health Minister Eluned Morgan previously warned that "real progress" was not to be expected before the spring.
But since then, services have been further hit by the expansion of the booster programme following a rapid spread of Omicron cases.
Jane Baker, from Carmarthen, is one of more than 668,000 people in Wales waiting for planned treatment.
After an operation on her left hand to ease her carpal tunnel syndrome nearly three years ago, surgery she still needs to remedy the pain and numbness in her right hand has been delayed by Covid.
"But there are times when it's absolute agony and it's a hot water bottle and a bandage to try and keep things warm," said the haberdashery market stall holder.
"I use my hands all the time with sewing, it's my livelihood. So at the moment it's a bit difficult when you haven't got any feeling in your fingertips."
Meanwhile, Danny van Opstal, who works nearby to Ms Baker on the cheese and wine stall, is another on a lengthy waiting list.
"I've got quite a bad stomach problem, before the lockdown I had already made an appointment - that's almost two years," he said.
"I've had lots of bad nights, it's had a big impact on me. I've left milk out, sugars out, alcohol, to see where the problem is coming from, but it keeps coming back."
Both Ms Baker and Mr van Opstal were recently contacted with the offer of being seen privately - paid for by the NHS - although it's not clear whether the recent pressures brought on my Omicron will affect that.