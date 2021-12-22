Covid: Wales' pubs, restaurants fear 'crippling' rules
Pubs and restaurants in Wales say they fear they could be "crippled" by new Covid rules brought in for the hospitality industry.
From 26 December the Welsh government has said no more than six people will be allowed to go out in groups for food and drinks.
Two metre social distancing is also back, along with mask wearing, table service rules and contact tracing.
First Minister Mark Drakeford announced the measures on Wednesday.
Ashley Stephens, landlord of the Unicorn pub in Pontypool, Torfaen, said he understood precautions were needed.
But he worried that being short of staff would mean customers would stop coming.
"It's going to cripple us even more than the state that we're in at the moment, so that's another 25% business lost," Mr Stephens said.
"A good Sunday lunch you could do 120-plus people, you're not going to be able to do those numbers anymore."
'Not getting cold, hard advice'
Simon Buckley, owner of Plas Hafod in Gwernymynydd, Flintshire, said business had already been hit by Omicron uncertainty.
Bookings for lunch on Thursday were down from from 100 to 18. He feared he may have to close temporarily in January.
"We're still not getting cold, hard advice about what what to do," Mr Buckley said.
"They've put the rule of six in. That's going to affect us, as we have families in, and functions and birthday parties. It will hit our revenue.
"We do most of our business in December. We are down about 70% trade.
"Even before this it's just been devastating."
The business normally hosts 20 big functions in a dedicated room, but has only done three this Christmas.
"We might just close for a few weeks in January," Mr Buckley said.
'Crucial for us as a business in quiet times'
Gareth Evans, manager of Baravin restaurant in Aberystwyth, Ceredigion, said they had been expecting the face mask rules, track and trace and the rule of six. Other measures they already had in place.
"The two metre rule is the one that is going to be crippling to us," Mr Evans said.
"This Christmas hasn't been what it was meant to be with cancellations, and we are going to lose 24 seats with the two metre rule.
"And these 24 seats are crucial for us as a business in quiet times."