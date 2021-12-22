Covid: Wales records highest number of daily cases
- Published
Wales has recorded its highest daily number of coronavirus cases in a single day.
Figures from Public Health Wales (PHW) show another 4,662 new cases of the virus were reported on Wednesday, along with three deaths.
This brings the total number of cases in Wales to 566,995, and the total number of deaths to 6,525.
PHW also reported 301 new cases of Omicron variant, bringing the total to 941 cases.
There were 53 cases recorded in Cwm Taf Morgannwg University Health Board, 28 in Aneurin Bevan University Health Board, and 24 in the Swansea Bay University Health Board.
Hywel Dda University Health Board recorded 16 new cases and Powys Teaching Health Board recorded 14.
A spokesman from PHW said today's figure is the highest reported in a 24-hour period - but added because of the way the figures are collated, the data is provisional and doesn't necessarily reflect the number of new cases today.