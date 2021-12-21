Mountain biker's neck slashed by hidden barbed wire
A mountain biker has had his neck slashed by barbed wire hidden on a biking trail.
Anthony Owens posted pictures of his friend Tony's injuries on social media following the incident on 19 December.
"People think it's funny to tie barb wire across the trail. This man could have lost his life," he wrote.
South Wales Police are investigating the incident, which happened on the Bwlch Mountain trail, near Ton Pentre in Rhondda Cynon Taf.
"He was understandably traumatised by his experience and was very lucky not to have sustained and even worse injury," said Sergeant Karl Emerson
"It is understood that the barbed wire was obscured by branches and anybody cycling there should be vigilant and take extra care.
"Local officers are searching the area to identify exactly where the incident occurred and to ensure there is no further risk to the public."
Police have appealed for anyone with information to come forward.