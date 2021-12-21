Lily Sullivan: Lewis Haines in court charged with murder
A man has appeared in court charged with the murder of 18-year-old Lily Sullivan.
Lily's body was found in the Mill Pond area of Pembroke in the early hours of Friday, 17 December.
Lewis Haines, 31, of Flemish Court, Lamphey, Pembrokeshire, appeared at Haverfordwest Magistrates' Court.
He was remanded in custody and will next appear before Swansea Crown Court on Thursday, 23 December.
Ms Sullivan's family, who are being supported by specialist officers, described her as a "kind and caring daughter".
In a statement, police said their thoughts were with her family "at this incredibly hard time".