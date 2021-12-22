Louise Minchin: Stalker Carl Davies jailed more than two years
A man who admitted stalking former BBC Breakfast presenter Louise Minchin and her daughter has been sentenced to two years and eight months in jail.
Carl Davies, 44, was due to stand trial but later changed his plea.
Davies, of Flint, Flintshire, admitted causing alarm or distress to both Louise and her daughter Mia in July 2020 by posting intimidating comments on Instagram.
He was sentenced at Mold Crown Court on Wednesday.
Judge Nicola Saffman told Davies his victims were still suffering "deep distress".
"Everyone has heard the full, graphic and disturbing detail of the messages you sent to Louise Minchin and her daughter.
"It is clear they believed you would carry out your threats because of the level of detail in your messages.
"Louise Minchin says she may never feel safe again."
After the previous hearing in October, Davies was ordered not to encourage any third party to refer to the women on social media, and not to contact the women directly or indirectly, or approach any BBC-owned or run premises, or any BBC film set or areas.
Davies was also told he must not enter the Cheshire village where Ms Minchin lives.
Davies, of Queens Avenue, has previously been convicted and handed a suspended sentence for stalking Girls Aloud singer Nicola Roberts.
The court heard the offences took place between 14 and 17 July last year, during the operational period of his suspended sentence.
The court heard Davies served in the armed forces in Iraq and had been living for many years with untreated post traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).