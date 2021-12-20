Lily Sullivan: Man charged with teenager murder at Pembroke
A man has been charged with the murder of 18-year-old Lily Sullivan.
Her body was discovered near Mill Pond, in Pembroke, Pembrokeshire, in the early hours of Friday.
Dyfed-Powys Police said Lewis Haines, aged 31, of Flemish Court, Lamphey, is due to appear at Haverfordwest Magistrates' Court on Tuesday.
Ms Sullivan's family, who are being supported by specialist officers, described her as a "kind and caring daughter".
In a statement, police said their thoughts were with her family "at this incredibly hard time"
The force added: "The investigation team are grateful for the support of the community whilst inquiries were conducted".