Lottery: Unclaimed £1m winning ticket bought in Wales
- Published
Lottery chiefs are hoping to track down the winner of an unclaimed £1m prize before it is too late to claim it.
The National Lottery said the winning ticket for the EuroMillions Millionaire Maker draw on 2 July was purchased on Anglesey or in Gwynedd.
The winner has until 29 December to claim their prize after the draw saw 20 people made millionaires in one night.
Players are being urged to check their old tickets or places where a missing ticket could be found.
The unclaimed ticket has the code TXJV 25096, according to the National Lottery.
"Time really is running out for the winner of this prize, but we are still hopeful that someone will come forward at the very last minute to claim the money," said Andy Carter, of the National Lottery.
"This life-changing prize could really help to make dreams become a reality for someone out there."