RNLI: Christmas Day on call for Cardigan family
- Published
If you are planning a sea dip this Christmas, spare a thought for the Barber family from Ceredigion.
Dad Antony, mum Amanda, son Leo, 20, and daughter Madeleine, 18, are all on call for the Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) on Christmas Day.
They will be hoping their pagers do not go off before their turkey dinner is served, prompting a nine-minute scramble to Cardigan's Poppit Sands.
But Madeleine said she would not have it any other way.
"I'm looking forward to it, to be honest," she said.
"If I can drop everything and help somebody else it would mean the world...
"If you can be in a situation where you've saved a life there's no better feeling."
Her dad first joined 12 years ago, inspiring her brother to sign up on on his 17th birthday. Two years later Madeleine followed and her mother has been volunteering for about a month.
"I just love being involved and wanted to join as soon as I turned 17," said Madeleine.
The family are used to working together, and run boat trips spotting seals and dolphins out of Gwbert in the warmer months.
Off season, Madeleine works in a beach cafe, handily next door to the RNLI station.
"I love being on the crew with the whole family... I get along with them all really well, which is always a plus," she said.
So does she think the family will get to eat their Christmas dinner together?
"The pager has a way of knowing whenever we sit down for dinner, we've had a few of those when my dad has had to leave - we've just sat down, dinner is on the table and the pager goes," she said.
"It's that sinking feeling of 'awww' but also cheering him on because you know he's doing such a great thing."
They will plan their Christmas morning and lunch as normal and see what happens:
"Fingers crossed everyone stays inside, I'm hoping the pagers don't go off or we'll have a cold Christmas dinner or cold Christmas dinner sandwiches in the evening," she said.
"It'd probably be a bit of a Laurel and Hardy scene if the pager goes off, us as all getting out of the house."
Amanda said: "After many years of watching Tony run from the house at a moment's notice, and in the years that followed Leo, then Madeleine, I no longer had a reason not to join them.
"Now, rather than waiting and wondering what the outcome of a shout is, I can be on hand at the station supporting them."
Antony added: "For us, Christmas is a special time of the year when we celebrate the birth of Jesus.
"As well as getting the odd present, it's really all about giving, so being on call is just another way for us to do that."
The family has noticed an increasing popularity in water sports, especially stand up paddle boarding, through the Covid pandemic.
Madeleine said it was important people remembered to take safety precautions, especially in the winter months when the sea is colder and can be more turbulent.
"Be aware of the sea state, don't go out if it's really rough and also be aware of the wind direction, because if it is blowing offshore you are more likely to get caught out and on your paddle board," she said.
"Make sure you've got someone with you and on land or you've got a phone with you.
"If you do need to call for help we are there, if you need us we'd be very glad to come and help."