Maindy: Serious fire at flats tackled by firefighters
- Published
More than 40 firefighters have been tackling a serious fire on Monday.
Eight crews were called to North Road, Maindy, Cardiff, at 03:45 GMT after a blaze broke out in a two-storey terraced building with flats above commercial businesses.
The fire is being tackled with three main jets and an aerial appliance is being used as a water tower.
South Wales Fire and Rescue Service says everyone has been safely accounted for but the incident is ongoing.
South Wales Police has urged people to avoid the area.