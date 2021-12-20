BBC News

Maindy: Serious fire at flats tackled by firefighters

The fire broke out on North Road, Cardiff, in the early hours of Monday morning

More than 40 firefighters have been tackling a serious fire on Monday.

Eight crews were called to North Road, Maindy, Cardiff, at 03:45 GMT after a blaze broke out in a two-storey terraced building with flats above commercial businesses.

The fire is being tackled with three main jets and an aerial appliance is being used as a water tower.

South Wales Fire and Rescue Service says everyone has been safely accounted for but the incident is ongoing.

South Wales Police has urged people to avoid the area.

