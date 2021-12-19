BBC News

Lily Sullivan death: Family tribute to 'kind and caring' daughter

Published
Image source, Dyfed-Powys Police
Image caption,
Lily Sullivan's body was found near Mill Pond, in Pembroke, in the early hours of Friday

The family of an 18-year-old woman found dead near a pond have paid tribute to her, saying she was a "kind and caring daughter".

The body of Lily Sullivan was discovered near Mill Pond, in Pembroke, Pembrokeshire, in the early hours of Friday.

A 31-year-old man arrested on suspicion of her murder remains in custody.

Three people walking a dog who police wanted to speak with have now been identified and spoken to.

Dyfed-Powys Police said the search around Mill Pond had now concluded and the cordons had been removed.

Miss Sullivan's family said in a statement: "Lily was a kind and caring daughter who will be deeply missed by everyone.

"The family are very thankful to all of Lily's friends for their support."

Det Supt Paul Jones said: "I would like to thank everyone who has contacted police with information, which is helping us build a picture of what happened to Lily.

"I would also like to thank the community for their support as the investigation continues."

