Lily Sullivan death: Pembroke murder detectives appeal for witnesses
- Published
Police investigating the death of 18-year-old Lily Sullivan want to speak to three people seen walking a dog near to where her body was found.
Ms Sullivan's body was discovered near Mill Pond, in Pembroke, Pembrokeshire, in the early hours of Friday.
A 31-year-old man arrested on suspicion of her murder remains in custody.
Detectives are keen to speak to three people who were walking through the alleyway next to Zero's barber shop in Pembroke at 02:40 GMT on Friday.
They said the trio may have information that could help piece together Ms Sullivan's movements. The dog they were walking was described as being of a medium size and wearing some kind of dog coat.
Detectives also want to speak to anyone who saw Lily out with friends in the Main Street area from 19:30 on Thursday, and in the Mill Pond area from about 02:00 on Friday.
The area around Mill Pond has been cordoned off while a thorough search is made, and there is also an increased police presence in the town.
Det Supt Paul Jones, of Dyfed-Powys Police, said: "I would like to thank the witnesses who have already contacted police.
"It is important that we know where Lily went during the evening and I urge anyone who was in the area and may have seen Lily to come forward."
Police have been granted a further 36 hours by magistrates to question the arrested man.