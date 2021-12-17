Tredegar lecturer guilty of killing grandmother in crash
- Published
A college lecturer has been found guilty of killing a grandmother and seriously injuring her husband in a crash in south Wales.
Iestyn Jones, 54, from Tredegar, Blaenau Gwent, was convicted of causing death by dangerous driving at Newport Crown Court on Friday.
Shirley Culleton, 65, died after the head-on crash on the A4046 Cwm road, near Ebbw Vale, on 6 July 2019.
Judge Richard Williams told Jones to expect a "lengthy prison sentence".
During the five-day trial, Jones was accused of "fiddling with his radio" in his Hyundai IX35, causing him to veer into oncoming traffic where he hit Mrs Culleton and her husband Michael in their Suzuki Swift.
The couple were returning from a shopping trip.
He first hit another driver in a Ford Fiesta, Stephen Williams, who escaped with minor injuries.
He then told a number of witnesses at the scene, including a police officer and an army medic who had rushed to the aid of the injured drivers, that he had been "messing around" with his radio at the time of the incident.
"I only took my eye off the road for a second," he had told another.
Later, he told investigators he could not recall talking to the witnesses but admitted he must have, adding: "I don't think I realised what I was saying, if I did say it."
'A blur'
He admitted tuning his car radio at some point during his journey home, but insisted it was on a road before the bypass and that it did not cause the crash.
Matthew Roberts, defending, said his client had suffered a severe obstructive sleep apnoea episode on the day of the crash.
Jones, an electronics teacher and sheep farmer, had been diagnosed with a mild form of the condition in 2013, but said he was never told he had to inform the DVLA.
Under cross-examination, he told the jury: "It's all a blur. I don't remember nothing about it - there's nothing there.
"I'm a really good driver. If I thought I had done this I would put my hands up. That's why I'm here."
'Dangerous driving'
Mrs Culleton died from her injuries the following day at the University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff.
Mr Culleton was taken to Nevill Hall Hospital, in Abergavenny, Monmouthshire, where he remained for seven weeks.
Prosecutor Lawrence Jones said: "The defendant is no longer willing to admit that he was distracted by retuning his radio.
"This was no tragic unavoidable accident, this was a fatal episode of dangerous driving."
Jones was also found guilty of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.
He will be sentenced on 19 January.