Manchester United gifts from policeman after boy's cardiac arrest
- Published
A police officer who helped an 11-year-old boy who suffered a cardiac arrest has delivered him a box of gifts from his beloved Manchester United.
Jensen Phillips, from Troedyrhiw, Merthyr Tydfil, was born with a congenital heart defect and went into cardiac arrest on 11 November.
Sgt Steve Jones, of South Wales Police, contacted the club after responding to Jensen's grandmother's 999 call.
The gifts included a signed shirt from Marcus Rashford and a training kit.
It also featured a personalised video message from goalkeeper David de Gea.
Sgt Jones decided to approach the club after seeing the Manchester United onesie he was wearing at the time of the incident.
After Jensen had a few weeks to recover from life-saving treatment, Sgt Jones turned up at Jensen's house to present the gifts.
Sgt Jones said: "I felt like I must do something for Jensen so I contacted the club in the hope they could help. I was absolutely floored to receive these gifts for him.
"I would like to thank Manchester United for their amazing gesture which really has helped put a smile on his face. Christmas certainly came early for him this year and rightly so as he has been through so much and has been so brave."