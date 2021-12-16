Covid: Schools to open later than planned after Christmas
Schools will have two days at the start of the new term in January to plan for pupils' return and the possibility of moving to remote learning.
It means pupils in some schools will return to class later than planned after the Christmas break.
A letter from Education Minister Jeremy Miles calls on headteachers to plan for some classes, year groups or the whole school to move online.
A head teachers' union has welcomed the announcement.
The letter states schools should plan for a "very high risk" scenario, and advises allowing for the return of staggered starts and more testing.
The letter comes as the UK sees record high daily Covid cases as the Omicron variant of coronavirus spreads rapidly.
Welsh government ministers are due to set out the results of their latest review of Covid restrictions on Friday.
'Minimise disruption'
Mr Miles said the priority "continues to be to minimise the disruption to education, and ensure where possible learners continue to receive in person learning, as well as protecting school staff and learners".
"I am providing all schools with two planning days at the start of the new spring term, this will allow you time to assess staffing capacity and put the necessary measures in place to support the return of learners," he adds.
Pupils and staff have been advised to take three lateral flow tests in the week before going back to school and weekly after that.
Mr Miles' announcement comes as several councils moved to learning online for the last week of term.
Five councils - Wrexham, Anglesey, Denbighshire, Flintshire and Ceredigion - have announced in-person teaching would end on Friday for the year.
The latest Welsh government figures showed 86% of pupils were present last week - attendance has not been above 90% since the first week of term in September.
The NASUWT teaching union has urged the Welsh government to stagger the return of pupils to schools and colleges after Christmas.
It comes as more than 30 local authorities across the UK told the BBC that some classes had moved online at local schools.
In England, the latest data shows 236,000 pupils were out of school for Covid-related reasons on Thursday 9 December - a 13% increase within two weeks.
'Suffered significantly'
Laura Doel, of head teachers' union NAHT Cymru, said: "We welcome the changes announced today on planning days and the relaxation of sessions times.
"Schools have suffered significantly from staff absence since September and, given that the new variant is even more transmissible, we can be certain that Covid will continue to impact on staffing levels.
"School settings cannot stay open and remote learning cannot be supported if the workforce is unavailable, that is why we urge the Welsh government to introduce additional mitigation measures, like staggering session times to control the flow of learners and parents coming in and out of school, at the start of next term."