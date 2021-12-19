World War One: Book remembers Denbigh's soldiers
More than 100 years since World War One ended, a community group is commemorating its soldiers in a book.
The aim of For Your Tomorrow, We Gave Our Today is to record the stories of soldiers from Denbigh who died.
It also looks at residents of Henllan Street, which lost most men in the area.
Of more than 100 who left the street to fight, at least 35 died, and the group hopes it will keep alive the sacrifices and tales of those who gave everything.
While noting the centenary of the end of the war in 2018, the community archive group held an exhibition in the Denbighshire town.
After more than two years of research, they have now published the book which hopes to shine a light on the men who left the Clwyd valley and never returned.
The team found that Henllan Street in the centre of the town suffered an unusually high number of casualties during the war.
"It was a very poor street, many were unemployed and so they wanted something to do," said Clwyd Wynne, a member of the community group.
"On the monument there is now at least 35 names of the men from this street who died during battles and the war."
He said the effect on the tight-knit community was "huge".
'These men sacrificed so much'
"The history here is quite rich," said one of the researchers and members, Dafydd Lloyd Jones.
"There are very precise details in the newspaper clippings we have and it's important we do this. These men sacrificed so much."
Through the research, the group also learned of the story of soldier Robert Jones.
"He was killed in France in the month of May," Ennis Davies from the group said.
"This was just a month before his daughter was born and we now know that she was named France May.
"When we put the first exhibition up his granddaughter came to us and said she had never seen a photo of her grandfather.
"She asked for a copy of the photo. It was really nice," she said.