Police hunt for Benjamin Willie wanted in connection with kidnap
- Published
A man is being sought by police in connection with a kidnapping.
South Wales Police officers are looking for Benjamin Willie following the apparent abduction last year of a 20 year old from Cardiff.
The alleged victim was driven from Cardiff in a grey Audi Q5 with false plates to a property in Hemel Hempstead, Hertfordshire.
The incident happened between 11 and 12 December 2020.
Hammersmith-born Mr Willie's last known address was in Harrow. He has connections to Hertfordshire and the Midlands.
Eleven men from north-west London and Hertfordshire have been charged in connection with the incident and are being held in custody.
The victim is being supported by specially trained officers.