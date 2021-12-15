BBC News

Police hunt for Benjamin Willie wanted in connection with kidnap

A man is being sought by police in connection with a kidnapping.

South Wales Police officers are looking for Benjamin Willie following the apparent abduction last year of a 20 year old from Cardiff.

The alleged victim was driven from Cardiff in a grey Audi Q5 with false plates to a property in Hemel Hempstead, Hertfordshire.

The incident happened between 11 and 12 December 2020.

Hammersmith-born Mr Willie's last known address was in Harrow. He has connections to Hertfordshire and the Midlands.

Eleven men from north-west London and Hertfordshire have been charged in connection with the incident and are being held in custody.

The victim is being supported by specially trained officers.

