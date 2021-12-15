Splott Church collapse: Two men cleared of manslaughter
Two men have been cleared of gross negligence manslaughter after a worker died following a church collapse.
But Keith Young, of Llandough, Vale of Glamorgan, and Stewart Swain, of Whitchurch, Cardiff, were both found guilty of health and safety breaches.
Scaffolder and father-of-two Jeff Plevey, 56, of Cardiff, was crushed to death at Splott's Citadel Church as he worked on its demolition in July 2017.
Young and Swain will be sentenced in the new year.
The jury at the Swansea Civic Centre found Young guilty of failure to discharge a duty, contrary to the Health and Safety at Work Act, by a majority verdict.
His company, Young Contractors, was the demolition firm involved in the work.
Mr Plevey died when the rear wall of the church gave way as he worked on it.
Swain and his company, Swain Scaffolding Ltd, were also found guilty of a breach of the same act, also by a majority verdict.
Mark Gulley, from Penarth, who is director of Amos Projects Limited, which had owned the Citadel since 2006, and Richard Lyons, from Bristol, a partner of Optima Scaffold Design Solutions Ltd, were found not guilty of health and safety offences.
Two other men, Phil Thomas, from Cardiff, who was Mr Young's health and safety advisor from South Wales Safety Consultancy Ltd, and Richard Dean, of Abertillery, Blaenau Gwent, from NJP Consultant Engineers Ltd, had already pleaded guilty to health and safety offences.
They will all be sentenced in the new year.