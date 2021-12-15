Swansea grandmother breaks bauble Guinness World Record
- Published
A grandmother has broken a festive world record for the largest collection of Christmas baubles.
Sylvia Pope, from Swansea, fondly known as Nanna Baubles, is the proud owner of 1,760 festive ornaments.
She has been recognised by Guinness World Records, but hopes to reach 2,000 by the new year.
Mrs Pope, who turns 79 on Boxing Day, starts decorating in September and spends the following months adorning her home with hundreds of baubles.
The bauble collection includes a wide range of ornaments from around the world, from memorable trips to Harrods in London, Macy's in New York and from her local shops in Swansea.
Favourites include a lobster, a hamburger, Big Ben, Disney characters and sentimental baubles made by family and friends.
But her number one bauble is a Royal Doulton Royal Jubilee celebration edition, representing her "love" of the Queen who she thinks is "wonderful".
She said her collection is an "enjoyment", adding: "It is exciting to see all the different types you can buy."
Mrs Pope's collection joins historical festive-themed records including the longest wish list to Santa, consisting of 124,969 wishes in 2017, and the largest Christmas snowflake ornament measuring 3.2m (10ft) in 2019.
"We all need a bit of yuletide cheer right now, and records like these really put a smile on your face," said Craig Glenday, editor in chief at Guinness World Records.
He added Nanna Baubles clearly has "an infectious passion for Christmas".