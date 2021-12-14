Caldicot schoolgirl's balcony fall injuries not life threatening
- Published
An 11-year-old girl who fell from a balcony at a school on Monday has non life-threatening injuries, Monmouthshire council has said.
Emergency services were called to Caldicot School in Monmouthshire at about 11:20 GMT on Monday and the girl was taken to hospital in Cardiff.
The council said it understood the girl was in a stable condition.
The council also said it was focused on supporting the girl, her family and staff and pupils at the school.
Responding to allegations of bullying at the school on social media, which have surfaced since the incident, the council said: "Any accusation of bullying is taken extremely seriously."