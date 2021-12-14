Covid: Booster jabs need to triple to tackle Omicron
A tripling of the daily booster vaccination take up is needed to tackle the Omicron variant, the first minister has said.
Mark Drakeford said he would not rule out further Covid restrictions before Christmas.
A "standing back period" between Christmas and New Year could allow some more measures, he added.
Mr Drakeford criticised unvaccinated people for "knowingly and deliberately" putting themselves at risk.
There were "enormous practical issues" in ramping up the vaccine booster programme when the "workforce are exhausted", he said in an interview with ITV Wales' Sharp End.
"We are doing 20,000 a day at the moment, we need to double that and then we probably need to do another 20,000 a day on top of that," he said.
"It means premises being available, it means staff being available and crucially it means people coming forward to take up the offer of vaccination.
"We have appointments available in Wales today which are not being taken up. As well as supplying the service we have to make sure the demand is there as well."
On people who chose not to get vaccinated, he said "they are putting themselves knowingly and deliberately in harms way", but would rely on the NHS if they became unwell with Covid.
Earlier on Monday, the Welsh government confirmed a Covid patient with a confirmed case of the Omicron variant was admitted to an un-named Welsh hospital.
Wales' chief medical officer Dr Frank Atherton warned the Welsh government may re-impose rules to reduce people mixing.
Boosters are being offered to adults in the UK three months after their last dose, under plans to speed up the vaccination programme.
As two doses of a vaccine cannot provide enough protection against the Omicron variant, Mr Drakeford said a booster is "vital".
The UK coronavirus alert level has been raised to four over concerns about the variant.
When asked about whether there would be further restriction ahead of Christmas, the first minister said: "I am not prepared to rule them out.
"We looked at this last week and came to the conclusion on Friday that there was no need to move in that direction for this week because in Wales, where we are behind what's happening in other parts of the UK, we think the Delta variant will continue to be the dominant for this week.
"By this coming Friday, things may be different and if it is necessary to take actions to protect peoples' health in Wales, then difficult as it is and as unwelcome it will be to us all, the Welsh government will protect peoples' health and keep people alive, if we didn't take action people would die.
"We will not shrink from that responsibility".
Will there be restrictions after Christmas?
On restrictions post-Christmas, Mr Drakeford said: "There is a period after Christmas when things are different in any case.
"Schools are closed, students are not in university, offices - such as the Welsh government office - will close for the period between Christmas and the New Year.
"And as we know the traditional way of doing things in Wales, is that people go out together and socialise in the run up to Christmas and then in the post-Christmas period there's a bit of standing back from that.
"So there may be a period in the post-Christmas days when we can do more to stem the flow of the Omicron variant".