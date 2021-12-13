Caldicot: Girl, 11, falls from balcony at school
An 11-year-old girl has been taken to hospital after falling from a balcony at a school in south Wales.
Emergency services were called to Caldicot Comprehensive School in Monmouthshire at about 12:15 GMT on Monday.
The girl was rushed to University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff, but her condition is not known.
Monmouthshire council said it was "working closely with all relevant agencies".
It added: "Following a serious incident at Caldicot Comprehensive School this morning we are supporting learners and their families along with the wider school family."
Gwent Police said: "We received a report from Mill Lane, Caldicot at around 12.15pm on Monday 13 December that an 11-year-old girl had fallen from a balcony."
The 1,500-pupil school was built in 2017 at a cost of £36.5m.