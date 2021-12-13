Wrexham man jailed for stabbing stranger in the neck
- Published
A man who stabbed a stranger in Wrexham town centre has been jailed for five years.
Alexander Williams, 27, of Crescent Court, Wrexham, pleaded guilty to wounding with intent and possessing a bladed weapon in a public place.
Mold Crown Court heard the victim, Michael Taylor, had been left "bleeding profusely" after being stabbed in the attack in September 2020.
Judge Rhys Rowlands said he must serve at least two-thirds of his sentence.
The judge said Williams was "out looking for trouble" on the night of the stabbing.
He deemed Williams posed a significant risk of causing harm to others and imposed a three-year extended term in which he will be on licence when release from prison.
The court heard he had been smoking cannabis and drinking red wine, and he was told by the judge towns and cities were too full of young individuals who took it upon themselves to carry weapons.