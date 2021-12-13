Covid: Booster 'key' against Omicron re-infection risk
People are being urged to take their booster vaccines as evidence emerged Omicron could re-infect those who have already had Covid.
Virologist Dr Naomi Forrester-Soto told BBC Radio Wales Breakfast that "two doses just isn't enough".
The Welsh government is speeding up its vaccination programme but has not changed its January deadline.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson warned of an "emergency" as the UK moved to Covid alert level four.
There are currently 15 cases of the Omicron variant which have been identified in Wales, but early evidence has shown it is highly transmissible.
But Dr Forrester-Soto, from Keele University, said: "Numbers are still quite low in Wales but we know from experience that that can change very very quickly."
She added that although the virus could have "a mild effect in most people", the high level of transmission meant that the proportion of people with severe disease would be much larger.
"What's more concerning is evidence from South Africa suggests it's actually re-infecting people who have had other variants," she said.
"If more people don't get their booster... the number of people who could get infected is very high."
Will Wales see more restrictions?
New restrictions are likely "in the next few weeks" to deal with the new Omicron variant, Wales' health minister has said.
Eluned Morgan said the Welsh government wanted "to act proportionately", but a spike in cases of the variant was expected "quickly".
First Minister Mark Drakeford warned Omicron could lead to "large numbers" of people in hospital.
Mr Drakeford said: "This is a fast-moving form of coronavirus, which has the potential to cause a large wave of infections in Wales.
"This could lead to large numbers of people needing hospital treatment at a time when our NHS is under significant pressure."
He said people's "best defence" continued to be vaccination, adding: "Emerging evidence shows the booster dose is vital."
Mr Drakeford said older people and those at greatest risk were being prioritised for booster vaccines, with more clinics opening and with longer opening hours.
He said the cabinet was monitoring the "rapidly-changing public health situation", adding he may "need to take further steps to keep Wales safe".
Intensive care consultant Dr Ami Jones told BBC Breakfast: "The whole hospital is bursting, we're really struggling.
"Looking forward into winter and looking at Omicron coming, we wonder how we're going to cope.
"Everyone's pretty broken and tired, it's been a tough couple of years... we're all looking at each other wondering how we're going to get through this year.
"Is the NHS going to be in one piece at the start of next year?"
Dr Kelechi Nnoaham, director of public health for Cwm Taf Morgannwg health board, told Radio Wales Breakfast said staff could "just about cope" with the end of January target.
"Don't forget the clinical staff and non-clinical staff that we need to deliver the vaccination programme - we're still dipping from the same pool to maintain general health services.
"So we can just about cope. Moving it to the end of December would be an incredibly challenging target and we would have to make very difficult choices around that, but at this point we can just about cope," he said.
'Better safe than sorry'
Dr Forrester-Soto urged people to accept their offer of a booster vaccination.
"The evidence at the moment suggests that two doses just isn't enough to combat the Omicron variant, but actually three doses does seem to give that added protection and reduce the likelihood of severe disease and probably also reduce the amount of time you're infectious and can transmit.
"So getting that booster is going to be key... it's better safe than sorry and get your booster as soon as it's offered."
If the number of hospitalisations becomes too high, more restrictions could be needed, she added.
"If we see those numbers of people who need hospitalisation creeping up... restrictions may become necessary just to try and prevent people not receiving adequate healthcare as a result of the NHS being overwhelmed."
Although reducing social contacts over Christmas is "certainly a good way of reducing the amount of people you might be exposed to and therefore the amount of virus you might be exposed to", she added that "everyone's going to have their own personal acceptance of risk".