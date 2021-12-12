New Covid rules likely 'in the next few weeks' in Wales
By James Williams
BBC Politics Wales
- Published
New restrictions are likely "in the next few weeks" in Wales to deal with the new Omicron coronavirus variant, according to the health minister.
Eluned Morgan said the Welsh government wanted "to act proportionately", but a spike in cases of the variant was expected "quickly."
She said there "will come a point" where ministers could advise people against attending Christmas parties.
The Welsh Tories want vaccine boosters ramped up "to a war-like footing".
Speaking on the BBC Politics Wales programme, Ms Morgan said with 15 Omicron cases currently identified in Wales, she expected the number to "change very quickly in a very short space of time".
"We are still learning about this new variant," she added.
Wales' coronavirus rules are now being reviewed weekly instead of every three weeks in response to the new variant.
On Saturday, officials at Cardiff and Vale health board said they "strongly discourage attending Christmas parties" in light of the variant and "increasing pressures".
Meanwhile, the Welsh government has urged people to take a lateral flow test before going out.
Asked whether that advice might change in light of the call from NHS bosses, Ms Morgan said: "I think there will come a point where that may be likely to happen.
"The last thing we want to do is to impose the kind of restrictions that we saw last Christmas unless we absolutely have to.
"We know that last Christmas was really disappointing for so many people. That's not where we want to be.
"But we will always act in the best interests of the people of Wales."
Earlier in the week, she warned that the current modelling suggest a wave of Omicron cases "will reach its peak by around the end of January".
Asked if stricter restrictions like closing businesses would be possible without UK government financial support, Ms Morgan said: "It will be much more difficult unless we're given the kind of cover that we were given economically by the UK government last time in terms of furlough."
Meanwhile, analysis by the UK Health Security Agency has showed a dramatic drop in effectiveness for the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine and a significant drop-off for two doses of Pfizer against Omicron.
But a third booster vaccine dose was analysed to prevent about 75% of people from getting any Covid symptoms.
The Welsh government has previously said all adults in Wales will be offered a booster vaccine by the end of January.
"We are slightly concerned about people actually not prioritising the booster vaccination," said Ms Morgan.
"They need to turn up when they are asked."
Welsh Conservative health spokesman Russell George MS said the party has been "demanding walk-in centres for months to improve take-up rates".
"We know vaccinations are the key to a society living with coronavirus and free from restrictions," he said.
"These are beginning to materialise but, again, we need to see more urgency.
"We understand that there is more to learn about Omicron with more data to be published in the coming days.
"It's important that ministers get evidence to justify any restrictions rather than use the absence of evidence, such as on vaccine passports, to make decisions," he added.
How many people have died with Covid in Wales?
Five more people have died with Covid, bringing the number to 6,481 since the start of the pandemic, according to Public Health Wales.
And an additional 2,591 positive cases were reported, bringing the total to 534,893.
The latest data covers the 24-hour period to 09:00 GMT on Friday.