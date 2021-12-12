Nev Wilshire: Tributes after TV's Call Centre boss dies
- Published
Tributes have been paid to businessman and reality TV star Nev Wilshire following his death.
He found fame as the boss in reality series The Call Centre, in Swansea.
TV personality Hayley Pearce, who was the tea lady in the BBC series, tweeted that he was "world's greatest boss".
In 2013 and 2014, BBC Three's fly-on-the-wall documentary series followed the ups and downs of the call centre staff led by "maverick" Mr Wilshire.
Ms Pearce said: "He changed my life, but for now this is just to pay my respects and let's appreciate how much of a great guy he was. He was more than a boss to me. He was family.
"The memories we shared together are the ones I will cherish and talk about for the rest of my life."