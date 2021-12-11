Covid: Health officials 'discourage' Christmas parties
People have been advised against attending Christmas parties to ease "increasing pressures" on the NHS.
The message from Cardiff and Vale health board comes after four more cases of Omicron coronavirus variant were declared in Wales on Friday.
"In light of Omicron and increasing pressures we need to take urgent steps to protect ourselves, our colleagues, and our patients," it tweeted.
"We strongly discourage attending Christmas parties."
Wales' largest hospital has again urged people not to go to A&E if "it is not limb or life-threatening".
Following a press conference on Friday, no changes have been made to Covid restrictions in Wales, which remains under "alert level zero".
Mask guidance has been strengthened - urging people to wear face coverings in pubs while not drinking - and people have been urged to take a lateral flow test before going out.
First Minister Mark Drakeford said people should follow rules and get their booster jabs rather than change their Christmas plans, adding ministers did not want to "micro-manage" people's lives.
"The advice is this, that we should approach Christmas by doing all those thing that we know can help us to protect us and other people from the virus," he said.
Last Saturday, the A&E unit at University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff had waiting times exceeding nine hours.
There are 13 cases of the Omicron variant in Wales with 10 in Cardiff and Vale.
The others are in Swansea, Hywel Dda health board in west Wales, and Aneurin Bevan health board area which covers the old Gwent region and Caerphilly county.
Wales' coronavirus rules are now being reviewed weekly instead of every three weeks in response to the new variant.
On Friday, the UK reported 58,194 new Covid cases, including 448 of Omicron.
In Scotland, public health officials have also urged people to cancel Christmas parties due to the rising number of cases of the Omicron Covid variant linked to gatherings.