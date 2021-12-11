Michael Sheen's suits donated to charity shop by parents
Suits worn by Hollywood actor Michael Sheen have been donated to a charity shop by his parents to be sold online.
The British Heart Foundation (BHF) has put them up for auction on eBay with 99p starting prices.
His mother, Irene, said he "asked us to find a good cause to donate them to".
She and husband, Meyrick, gave them to a BHF shop in Port Talbot. They have supported the charity since Sheen's 82-year-old father had a heart attack and quadruple bypass.
"We know Meyrick and Irene very well and were thrilled when they turned up with these items," said shop manager Anne Evans.
Sheen's donated clothing include items from Zara, Peter Werth, Banana Republic and Club Monaco.
The Welsh star and activist has branded himself a "social enterprise" by pledging earnings from his acting roles to fund help projects.
He sold his houses to ensure the 2019 Homeless World Cup went ahead in Cardiff.