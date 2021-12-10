Tributes paid to 'amazing father' who died following assault
- Published
Tributes have been paid to an "an amazing father, uncle, brother and son" who died following an assault.
Matthew Oubridge, 57, was found unconscious in Trellech, near Monmouth, at around 20:40 GMT on Saturday 4 December.
Paramedics attended after reports of a "serious assault" and confirmed the 57-year-old, from Chepstow, had died.
A 40-year-old man from the Bristol area was arrested on suspicion of murder. He has been released on conditional bail.
'The kindest heart'
In a statement Mr Oubridge's family said: "Matthew was an amazing father, uncle, brother and son, who was tragically taken away too soon.
"He was adored by his family and friends; he had the kindest heart and would always be there for his loved ones.
"He will be sorely missed, and our lives will never be the same again."
Gwent Police have urged anyone with information to contact the force.