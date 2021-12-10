Swansea: Cinema & Co bolted shut amid Covid breach summons
By Rhys Williams
BBC News
An independent cinema in Swansea has been bolted shut overnight after the owner was summoned to court for a third time.
Cinema & Co on Castle Street refused to close following a court order for breaches of public health legislation on 30 November.
Owner Anna Redfern re-opened the venue the following night and hosted a Christmas film screening for customers.
Swansea Council confirmed it has bolted the cinema's shutters to the ground.
The authority also confirmed that the owner has been summoned to court once again, and that it will begin contempt of court proceedings against her. Anna Redfern is due to appear before the District Judge on 14 December.
On Thursday night, Cinema & Co released a statement on its Facebook page, saying it would close for the rest of the year so that the owner and her siblings could care for their dying mother.
However, it also stated that it would "continue to honour private bookings" and was "still available to take more".
At Swansea Magistrates Court on 30 November, District Judge Neale Thomas ordered her to shut her venue for up to 56 days and pay the city council's legal costs of £5,265.
The court heard environmental health officers visited her business and found no Covid risk assessment had been carried out, there was no hand sanitiser and no proper hand washing facilities.
In a BBC Wales interview on 16 November, Ms Redfern also said she would not ask customers for Covid passes, claiming it is an "infringement of our human rights".
She said Welsh government rules were "unfair" and "killing the entertainment industry".
Ms Redfern was warned at her hearing in Swansea Magistrates' Court last month that if her business reopened, there would be an application for her to be found in contempt of court.
In a statement Swansea Council said: "The council still has serious concerns about the public health risks at Cinema & Co because of the business' failure to demonstrate it has put in place appropriate measures to reduce the spread of coronavirus.
"A court summons has now been issued to the owner, which relates to a number of offences specific to non-compliance of current health regulations linked to coronavirus.
"An application is also being made to the court for contempt of court because of the failure of the business to comply with the recent court order.
"During the pandemic the council has worked with hundreds of businesses, supporting them to implement Covid-related regulations. These have been developed to help protect the public and keep businesses trading in a safe way.
"At a time when the Omicron variant of the virus is affecting Wales and elsewhere in the UK, it is vital that the public and businesses continue to comply with regulations and do their bit to keep friends, family and loved ones safe. We continue to urge Cinema and Co to play its part."