Ethan Ross: Pregnant driver jailed for teen's death
- Published
A woman who killed a teenager after crashing her car into the back of his moped while she counted her wages at the wheel has been jailed.
Chantelle Gleave, 22, of Shotton, Flintshire, was driving at 60mph in the dark, with two broken headlights, when she ploughed into the back of Ethan Ross.
The 17-year-old was airlifted to hospital, but died two days later.
Judge Rhys Rowlands said pregnant Gleave had "decimated" a family.
Gleave, who admitted causing death by dangerous driving at a previous hearing, was jailed for five years and banned from driving for seven-and-a-half years.
The crash happened on the A55 near St Asaph, Denbighshire, on 12 September 2020.
Gleave had finished a cleaning job in Colwyn Bay when she crashed into Ethan at 21:55.
He was travelling home after working a shift as a waiter at Bodelwyddan Castle.
The court heard Gleave knew she had two defective headlights and used her fog lights instead.
In the aftermath of the crash, a witness heard Gleave say: "I didn't see him, he was going so slowly."
A doctor at the scene heard Gleave add: "This is the worst day of my life, look at my car."
Ethan was taken to Ysbyty Glan Clwyd before being airlifted to the specialist trauma centre at Royal Stoke University Hospital where he died after suffering catastrophic brain and lung injuries.
In tribute to her son, Helen Ross said in court Ethan was a "perfect, amazing boy" whose final words to her were "I love you" as he left for work.
"I am heartbroken," Mrs Ross said.
Judge Rowlands told Gleave, who got pregnant while under investigation: "A family has been decimated by a wholly avoidable accident.
"No sentence I can pass will go anywhere near reflecting the loss of Ethan Ross."