Urdd marks 100th anniversary with world record bid
Wales' largest youth movement, Urdd Gobaith Cymru, is celebrating its 100th anniversary with a world record attempt.
It was created by Sir Ifan ab Owen Edwards to increase opportunities for children to use Welsh.
The Urdd's National Eisteddfod festival has grown significantly since then, attracting 90,000 visitors annually.
To celebrate, thousands of people will sing covers of Urdd anthem hei mistar Urdd, in a world record attempt.
On 25 January 1922, writing in Welsh monthly magazine Cymru'r Plant, Sir Ifan asked the children of Wales to join a new movement called Urdd Gobaith Cymru Fach.
"These days, in many villages and in most towns in Wales, children play and read in English. They forget that they are Welsh," he wrote.
In the early 1920s the Welsh language was facing a crisis, but within 10 years of Sir Ifan's appeal the Urdd had reached 50,000 members.
Siân Lewis, chief executive of the Urdd, said it had been "a truly unique and innovative movement since the very beginning, and as relevant to young people today as it was a century ago".
She added that it had given four million young people the chance to "enjoy experiences through the medium of Welsh".
Welsh opera singer Sir Bryn Terfel said he was "very thankful" for the Urdd "firing an interest in me within singing".
And Hollywood actor Matthew Rhys, who will be joining the world record bid, has credited it for the "real halcyon days" of his youth.
"It's a youth movement but far more multi-faceted than that," he told Radio 4's Today programme.
"For me personally as an actor I always attest it as an incredible foundation for what I went on and did as a professional career.
'Excitement'
"Every May, as a young person, I would go to whichever part of Wales it was being held and compete in various disciplines."
He added: "What they very shrewdly went about doing was setting up these activity camps which, to me as a young kid, you'd quiver at the pinnacle of excitement because it was your first time away from home.
"You were doing all these incredible things like; there were motorbikes and climbing, sailing, offering things that would delight any young child in Wales and, therefore, just asking them to do it in Welsh."
At 10:30 GMT on Tuesday a virtual Zoom party will held, featuring music and celebrations.
The official anthem of the Urdd, hei mistar Urdd, was composed more than 40 years ago by musician Geraint Davies, referring to the mascot Mr Urdd.
More than 80,000 people have registered to upload their own covers of the song at 10:45, with aim of breaking Guinness World Records for most videos of people singing the same song uploaded to Facebook and Twitter in one hour.
The BBC will be broadcasting the celebrations on Tuesday.
BBC Wales' director of content and services, Rhuanedd Richards, said: "The Urdd and BBC Wales have a special partnership spanning decades, with the BBC broadcasting from the Urdd Eisteddfod since the 70s.
"The organisation has played such an important role in providing opportunities for Welsh children, all through the medium of Welsh."