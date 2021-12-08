Storm Barra: Aberystwyth promenade sees worst storm damage in years
- Published
A coastal promenade has seen its worst damage in eight years as Storm Barra continues to batter parts of Wales.
Richard Griffiths, who owns the Richmond Hotel on Aberystwyth seafront, said there were two big holes in the sea wall and it was the worst since it was extensively damaged in 2014.
Strong winds from Storm Barra have caused power cuts and some travel disruption in Wales.
Wind speeds of 86mph (138km/h) were recorded in Aberdaron, Gwynedd.
Mr Griffiths said waves had brought a lot of debris on to the sea wall in the Ceredigion town.
"There have been flowerbeds destroyed, vans with smashed windows," he said.
He added that part of the bandstand, which was built in 2016 to replace the old bandstand, was severely damaged with the council coming out overnight to monitor the situation.
Elsewhere, two flood warnings and several flood alerts were in place across Wales.
The weather warning lasts until 18:00 GMT on Wednesday in parts of Wales.
It covers Bridgend, Cardiff, Carmarthenshire, Ceredigion, Conwy, Gwynedd, Anglesey, Monmouthshire, Neath Port Talbot, Newport, Pembrokeshire, Powys, Swansea and Vale of Glamorgan.
The Met Office described the 86mph wind as "violent storm force" after the strongest gust recorded during Storm Arwen was 81mph (130km/h) in Aberporth, Ceredigion.
The M48 Severn Bridge has reopened after it was closed in both directions due to high winds on Tuesday and into Wednesday morning.
The A497 at Pwlleli Rugby Club, Gwynedd, was closed in both directions due to a fallen tree.
Power cuts have affected Pwllheli, Penygroes, Caernarfon, Dinorwic, Aberdovey and Llay.
Rail passengers have been advised to check before they travel with many cancellations and delays on rail services across Wales.
Ferry services between Rosslare and Fishguard were cancelled and services between Holyhead and Dublin were delayed on Wednesday.
NRW warned people to "be cautious of weakened trees in our forests and of high waves along the coast".
Ysgol Bryngwyn school in Llanelli, Carmarthenshire, was shut on Wednesday after the roof was torn off by the wind on Tuesday.
And in Conwy county, Ysgol Dyffryn, in Llanrwst, was also closed because the electric, gas and phone lines were not working, the school said on Twitter.
Storm Arwen caused havoc left thousands without power the weekend before last, roads were blocked and rail services suspended.
A woman was almost hit by a tree in a pub beer garden, and contestants on ITV's I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here had to leave the set due to storm damage.
