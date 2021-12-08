Storm Barra: Aberystwyth promenade sees worst storm damage in years
- Published
A coastal promenade has seen its worst damage in seven years as Storm Barra continues to batter parts of Wales.
Richard Griffiths, who owns the Richmond Hotel on Aberystwyth seafront, said there were two big holes in the sea wall and it was the worst since it was extensively damaged in 2014.
Strong winds from Storm Barra have caused power cuts and some travel disruption in Wales.
Wind speeds of 86mph (138km/h) were recorded in Aberdaron, Gwynedd.
Mr Griffiths said waves had brought a lot of debris on to the sea wall in the Ceredigion town.
"There have been flowerbeds destroyed, vans with smashed windows," he said.
He added that part of the bandstand, which was built in 2016 to replace the old bandstand, was severely damaged with the council coming out overnight to monitor the situation.
Elsewhere,12 flood warnings are in place. The M48 Severn Bridge is shut in both directions, but the Cleddau Bridge has reopened.
Power cuts have affected Pwllheli, Penygroes, Caernarfon, Dinorwic, Aberdovey and Llay.
There are cancellations and delays on many rail services across Wales.
An accident has closed one lane on the M4 Prince of Wales Bridge eastbound.
Ysgol Dyffryn Conwy, in Llanrwst, Conwy county, has been closed because the electric, gas and phone lines were not working, the school said on Twitter.
The weather warning lasts until 18:00 GMT on Wednesday in parts of Wales.
Will be glad when #stormbara has passed through! pic.twitter.com/9TXV7OAkcf— Jackie (@jackieao5) December 7, 2021
It covers Bridgend, Cardiff, Carmarthenshire, Ceredigion, Conwy, Gwynedd, Anglesey, Monmouthshire, Neath Port Talbot, Newport, Pembrokeshire, Powys, Swansea and Vale of Glamorgan.
The Met Office described the wind as a "violent storm force" after the strongest gust recorded during Storm Arwen was 81mph at Aberporth, Ceredigion.
What's happening on the roads?
The A487 is being cleared by Pembrokeshire Council on Wednesday and the A469 Pengam has now reopened.
The A497 between Efailnewydd and Pwllheli, in Gwynedd, and the A487 at Newgale are still closed.
In Llanelli, the B4303 Dafen Road from Bryn Elli to Prince Philip Hospital, the road is closed as part of the roof has fallen off at Ysgol Bryngwyn School.
Cemetery Road, Abercarn is closed due to fallen tree, Gwent Police say there are diversions in place, which may cause congestion.
Welsh Road at Newgale is also closed and a lorry is currently stuck on the pebbles - this will be dealt with on Thursday.
Storm Arwen caused havoc for several days after it struck last weekend, leaving thousands without power, roads blocked and rail services suspended.
The weather conditions may impact on the opening times of COVID-19 testing units across North Wales. Please keep in mind that testing sites listed on our website may close at short notice. An appointment can be made by phoning 119 or visiting here: https://t.co/KHgrmszlwl pic.twitter.com/jb7N6Mk2nR— Betsi Cadwaladr (@BetsiCadwaladr) December 7, 2021
How have railway lines been affected?
Transport for Wales is running an amended timetable on most routes but passengers should check before travelling.
"A significant amount of our services will either operate at different times, take much longer to reach destinations, or may not operate at all.
"We've got forty mile an hour speed restrictions on most lines for all of today up to midnight," said planning director Colin Lea.
He also confirmed that Transport for Wales have had three trees damage trains.
There are possible delays of up to an hour between Chester and Holyhead and there is a reduced service between Cardiff Central and Bridgend.
Trains are cancelled between Cardiff Central and Treherbert, between Barry Island and Aberdare and between Barry Island and Merthyr Tydfil.
Services have been suspended between Aberystwyth and Machynlleth because of flooding at Dovey Junction.
Buses are running instead of trains between Llandudno and Blaenau Ffestiniog.
The storm also forced the closure of events, including Amman Valley Christmas experience in Brynamman.
Ferry services between Rosslare and Fishguard were cancelled.
NRW warned people to "be cautious of weakened trees in our forests and of high waves along the coast".
