Omicron: Wales expects significant wave of new Covid variant
- Published
Wales is expecting a significant wave of Omicron to hit the country with a peak expected by the end of January.
Health Minister Eluned Morgan's comments come as Wales announces that all adults will be offered a booster jab by the end of that month.
She said it was now clear the Omicron variant "spreads very rapidly" and "that is clearly cause for concern".
Ms Morgan said it was urgent that people get vaccinations and boosters as soon as possible.
There have been only four cases in Wales found so far, but officials expect this to rise.