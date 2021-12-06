Church in Wales: Bishop Andy John elected new Archbishop
- Published
Bishop of Bangor Andy John has been elected the new Archbishop of Wales.
He takes over from the Bishop of Swansea and Brecon, John Davies, who had served since 2017.
All six serving bishops - three men, three women - in Wales were in the running for the role. The decision could have taken up to three days, but it was made within a day.
Mr John, who grew up in Aberystwyth, was ordained as a deacon in 1989 and became Bishop of Bangor in 2008.
"It's my enormous privilege to serve that church to that end," he said.
He becomes the 14th Archbishop of Wales after the decision was made by a select group who were locked in the Holy Trinity Church in Llandrindod Wells, Powys.
A candidate needed two-thirds of the votes in order to be selected.
After graduating with a degree in law from the University of Wales in 1986 and theology in 1988, Mr John gained a diploma in pastoral studies the following year.
He then started his ordained ministry, first as a deacon later that year and as a priest in the Diocese of St Davids in 1990.
He was appointed vicar of Pencarreg with Cwman and Llanycrwys and Archdeacon of Cardigan in 2006. He was elected Bishop of Bangor in 2008.
Since 2008, Mr John has held the portfolio responsibilities for evangelism, church growth, the Welsh language and stewardship.
He said: "As we look forward to the future, I'm very conscious that we're not yet out of those restrictions that have inhibited our lives for so long.
"We face many challenges, but we do so not alone - we do so with God's grace and with one another... I'm confident that the Church in Wales will be able to respond with energy, with vision and with vigour to all the challenges which lie ahead of us."
Who were the candidates?
- Bishop of Bangor Andy John
- Bishop of St Asaph Gregory Cameron
- Bishop of St Davids Joanna Penberthy
- Bishop of Llandaff June Osborne
- Bishop of Monmouth Cherry Vann
- Bishop of Swansea and Brecon John Lomas
A ceremony to formalise the decision will now take place so the new archbishop can take up his position with immediate effect.