Trellech murder inquiry: Matthew Oubridge named as man who died
- Published
A man who died after a serious assault in a Monmouthshire village has been named.
Matthew Oubridge, 56, from the Chepstow area, was found unresponsive in Church Street, Trellech, at about 20:40 GMT on Saturday.
A 40-year-old man is in custody after being arrested on suspicion of murder.
Gwent Police is appealing for witnesses as well as CCTV and dashcam footage from Saturday night as its investigation continues.
Det Ch Insp Matt Sedgebeer, the senior investigating officer, said: "As our investigation continues, officers will be making further enquiries so it is possible that you may see ongoing police activity as part of this work.
"Please do not be alarmed and if you have any concerns, then please do stop and talk to us."
Police will hold community surgeries in Trellech from Tuesday to Friday so that residents can tell officers if they have any concerns.