Covid booster: Jab offer to all adults in Wales by end of January
- Published
All adults in Wales will be offered a booster vaccination by the end of January, the health minister has said.
More vaccination centres will open, with a mix of walk-in and drive-through options, and longer opening hours.
Additional help has also been requested from the military to allow some parts of Wales to double the number of vaccinations provided.
Four cases of the Omicron variant of Covid have been found in Wales with more set to follow, experts have said.
In light of the new variant, eligibility for the top-up of the Covid vaccine has been brought forward from six months to three, significantly increasing the number of adults now eligible for a third dose.
Students, fire services and council staff will provide help at clinics, alongside GPs and community pharmacies.
It will allow the NHS to ramp up the number of vaccinations from 19,000 a day to the goal of more than 200,000 a week.
Health Minister Eluned Morgan called on people to "prioritise your appointment over everything else".
Bigger role
She said: "With high levels of the Delta variant in the community and the emergence of the Omicron variant, you can continue to disrupt the transmission of the virus by wearing a face covering in indoor public places, getting tested, self-isolating when positive and getting vaccinated."
Meanwhile, pharmacists want to be more involved in the Covid booster campaign, but claim their use in Wales has been "variable".
Mo Nazemi from Community Pharmacy Wales, which represents 700 pharmacists, said while December was busy, some members could play a bigger role.
"It's such a big piece of work and we strongly believe community pharmacies have the capacity and geography to help," said Mr Nazemi, who owns 10 branches of Evans Pharmacy in south and west Wales.
"The commissioning by health boards is very variable, it's not evenly spaced throughout Wales.
"That's challenging for some pharmacies because they want to be more involved."
Community pharmacies in some parts of Wales had already been commissioned to deliver Covid boosters to older age groups.
'Monumental challenge'
The Welsh government said more than 400 community pharmacies have been involved in the vaccine rollout over the last year along with 58 vaccination centres, 46 hospitals and 96 mobile vaccination units.
On Tuesday, it will spell out how the expanded booster programme will be delivered.
Tom Halpin, who leads the vaccine programme for Betsi Cadwaladr health board in north Wales, said the expansion of the booster programme posed a "monumental challenge".
"We're currently vaccinating about 30,000 people a week across north Wales and we want to at least double that by the new year," he said.
Mr Halpin said the health board will be vaccinating people "seven days a week if we have to".
"You'll notice sites where we are now will be open more days a week, they'll be open longer," he said.
"We're constantly looking for more sites to deliver from. We've had a huge response so far from our colleagues in primary care.
"You'll start to see GP practices and community pharmacies come on board as well to deliver the vaccine so, really at pace, it's about getting as many people on board to deliver these as possible."