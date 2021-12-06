Covid: Three more Omicron variant cases found in Wales
- Published
Three more cases of the Omicron variant have been found in Wales.
That brings the total to four, all of them in the Cardiff and Vale health board area.
Two cases were linked to travel or close contacts. said Dr Meng Khaw, Public Health Wales health protection and screening services director.
He added that the third was still under investigation, saying: "An increase in cases of Omicron variant in Wales is to be expected."
The announcement came after Health Minister Eluned Morgan said on Sunday that Wales should brace itself for "hundreds if not thousands" more cases in coming weeks.
There have been six more deaths with Covid, Public Health Wales reported on Monday.
The total number of deaths in Wales is now 6,439. There have been 4,405 more cases reported, with the total number now 523,118.
The latest hospital figures from NHS Wales show the number of patients with Covid continue to fall.
The rolling average of patients in hospital beds with confirmed Covid on Friday was the lowest for nearly three months at 369.
Compared to the same time in 2020, this is 36% of the number in hospital with confirmed Covid.
Numbers have been falling since the start of November, dropping 36%, and by 25% in two weeks.