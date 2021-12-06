Covid: Three more Omicron variant cases found in Wales
Three more cases of the Omicron variant have been found in Wales.
Public Health Wales said the cases bring the total to four and are in the Cardiff and Vale health board area.
Its health protection and screening services director, Dr Meng Khaw, said two cases were linked to travel or close contacts.
He added the third was still under investigation, saying: "An increase in cases of Omicron variant in Wales is to be expected."