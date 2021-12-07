Racism: Vaughan Gething talks about everyday prejudice
By Rhiannon Wilkins
BBC News
- Published
A Welsh government minister has said he is often asked if he's a member of staff at restaurants because of his skin colour.
"If I were a white man relatively smartly dressed going to a place like that, that isn't what people would ask," said Vaughan Gething.
The economy minister has contributed to a book, 100 Black Voices on Racism.
Cardiff-born actress Suzanne Packer, who helped edit the book, said it was in response to George Floyd's murder.
Ms Packer, who was appeared in dramas including Casualty, Doctor Who and Keeping Faith, said she hoped it would lead to people having "uncomfortable conversations".
Highlighting his own experiences, Mr Gething told BBC Wales: "People assuming that I'm a member of staff, not that I'm someone who's there to eat in a restaurant with my wife... it has happened on a regular enough basis."
Former Health Minister Mr Gething, who became a familiar face on TV last year detailing the Welsh government's response to the pandemic, said there was still an unconscious bias which was difficult to deal with.
"Lots of people who look like me will have had a range of experiences in their life that we'll recognise as in common," he said.
He went on to talk about the conversations he will need to have with his young son.
"I want to have a normal conversation with my son.
"The problem is it's a normal conversation for a parent like me to have with their child at some point that says the world isn't fair because of how you look.
"I don't think other people who don't ever have to have that conversation always appreciate that it's a necessary part of what you need to help your child with to get through life."
Ms Packer said she hoped the book showed how contributors have thrived despite racism.
She is also a lecturer at Cardiff's Royal Welsh College of Music and Drama where she wants to use her experiences of racism to help BAME students.
'Only person of colour'
"I allowed myself to feel that I didn't have to be as ambitious because there weren't enough roles for people who looked like me," she said.
"Who knows what opportunities I might have opened myself up to if I didn't have that mindset.
"I know what it's like to be out there and you're the only person of colour in the cast.
"I'm very open to students coming to me and navigating their way through what their fears might be.
"From that point of view I feel I have an important part to play."
Nigel Walker, a former Wales rugby player and Olympic athlete, said it was normal for him to be subjected to racism when he was in school in the 70s.
"I could count the fingers on one hand the number of days that went by without me being abused or suffering some sort of name calling or bullying," said Mr Walker, performance director at the Welsh Rugby Union (WRU)
"When people are always saying things, negative things, it can go one of two ways.
"You can either feel cowed or not good enough and go into your own shell or it can galvanize you and you can say, 'right, I'm going to show I'm more than the colour of my skin, I can do it' ...and I'm certainly in the latter category."
He said he has always encouraged his children to "be brave and call it out - and don't let it stop you reaching for the stars".