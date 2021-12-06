Connah's Quay murder: Emma Berry admits killing Dean Bennett
- Published
A 46-year-old woman has pleaded guilty to murder after stabbing a man to death.
Emma Berry, of Dock Road in Connah's Quay, Flintshire, has admitted killing 31-year-old Dean Michael Bennett.
Mr Bennet was flown to hospital after being stabbed in Connah's Quay on 22 May, but was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.
Berry previously pleaded not guilty and was due to go on trial on Monday, but changed her plea before her case began.
She was told by Judge Rhys Rowlands at Mold Crown Court that there could only be one sentence as murder carries mandatory life sentence.
She will be sentenced on Tuesday.