Covid: Stereophonics gigs cancelled amid Omicron concerns
Two Stereophonics gigs planned for December have been postponed amid growing concerns about the new Omicron variant of Covid.
The band were due to perform at Cardiff's Principality Stadium on 17 and 18 December.
They will now join Sir Tom Jones, and Catfish and The Bottlemen, next June.
The stadium and promoters said an indoor event was "impossible to run safely" as the threat of new variants emerge.
It comes as five cases of the Omicron variant have been confirmed in Wales, with the Welsh government expecting a "formidable wave" of cases to peak by the end of January.
It was set to be the Stereophonics' first Cardiff gig since their sold out shows just days before Wales entered its first Covid lockdown in March 2020.
The Principality Stadium said it had been working with promoters Kilimanjaro Live to deliver the Stereophonics' shows and had sought clarification from the Welsh government following its latest guidance.
They said in a statement, although they were "regretful" about rescheduling the shows, they had taken the "proactive" decision in order to comply with Welsh law and guidance.
"We are taking this decision now to ensure fans have the maximum time possible to alter their plans accordingly. We apologise to all fans, artists, and their crews for any inconvenience caused, but we look forward to being back with a 'We'll Keep a Welcome' in June next year."
Despite rescheduling dates, fans have been reassured all tickets for the original shows will remain valid.
"All ticket purchasers will get an email from their point of purchase confirming the ticket transfer," a joint statement said.
"Any customers who cannot attend the new dates should contact their point of purchase."