Storm Barra: Wales sees power cuts and ferry cancellations
Strong winds from Storm Barra have caused power cuts and forced ferry services to be cancelled in Wales.
A weather warning says gusts of 50mph (80km/h) can be expected, reaching 70mph (115km/h) in coastal areas.
In south and west Wales, 171 homes have lost power, and ferry services between Rosslare and Fishguard have been cancelled due to stormy seas.
In parts of Wales, the weather warning stretches until 18:00 GMT on Wednesday.
It covers Bridgend, Cardiff, Carmarthenshire, Ceredigion, Monmouthshire, Neath Port Talbot, Newport, Pembrokeshire, Swansea and Vale of Glamorgan.
On the roads, a fallen tree has partially blocked the A4075 Holyland Road in Pembrokeshire.
Storm Arwen caused havoc for several days after it struck last weekend, leaving thousands without power, roads blocked and rail services suspended.
BBC Wales meteorologist Derek Brockway said on Twitter on Monday that it was the "calm before the storm".
Transport for Wales (TfW) said there would be speed restrictions and a revised train timetable in place from 06:00 on Tuesday until the end of services on Wednesday.
So far, no disruption has been reported but TfW expects to see damage to tracks and overhead lines.
"A significant amount of our services will either operate at different times, take much longer to reach destinations, or may not operate at all," said planning director Colin Lea.
Calm before the storm tonight! #StormBarra will impact #Wales tomorrow and Wednesday. Coastal areas in the west from Gower to Anglesey will bear the brunt of the severe gales. Gusts 70-80 mph in exposed places and widely 50-60 mph inland. More details on #BBCWalestoday 1830 pic.twitter.com/BgHGqV7vf2— Derek Brockway - weatherman (@DerekTheWeather) December 6, 2021
Met Office meteorologist Rachel Ayers told BBC Radio Wales there could be "severe coastal gales" that could lead to some "temporary coastal damage".
"For inland there could be similar impact but we are not expecting quite such strong gusts," she said.
She warned there was a chance of some snow, particularly in Snowdonia.
The Met Office website said there could also be delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport and coastal communities could be affected by spray and large waves.
Wind gusts of 81mph (130km/h) were recorded on Saturday, leaving 30,000 people in Wales without power at one point.
Natural Resources Wales warned people to "be cautious of weakened trees in our forests and of high waves along the coast".
Strong winds across much of the UK
Tuesday 0900 – 2329
During Storm Arwen, members of the public turned up with hot water bottles to keep dogs warm after one pup died when power was lost and a roof was torn off a building at Many Tears Animal Rescue in Llanelli, Carmarthenshire.
Live episodes of ITV's I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! had to be cancelled after the storm caused "significant damage" to the set at Gwrych Castle in Abergele, Conwy county.
Some homes are still without power in England and Scotland.
