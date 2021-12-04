Wrexham's city status bid plan opposed by protesters
- Published
Campaigners have held a protest opposing plans for Wrexham council to apply for city status.
Its executive board could give the green light to enter a competition marking the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.
Senior councillors believe it will boost the area's economy, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
But about 100 opponents, some waving placard saying "no to city status", made their feelings known in a protest outside the Guildhall on Saturday.
A survey found 61% (258) of people felt "not at all did Wrexham deserve to be a city", according to a council report.
A final decision on whether to submit a bid will be made by the board on Tuesday.
The Queen is due to confer city status on one or more towns in 2022 to mark her 70-year reign.
The north Wales county borough of Wrexham previously failed to win city status in 2000, 2002 and 2012.
It has been in the spotlight since Wrexham AFC was bought by Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney.
They appeared at the Racecourse for their first appearance last month.