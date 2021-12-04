Covid: Could more Omicron variant cases emerge in Wales?
- Published
Containing the Omicron coronavirus variant is "going to be very, very challenging," a health expert has said.
Wales' first case has been located in the Cardiff and Vale health board area, and it is linked to overseas travel.
Dr Meng Khaw, from Public Health Wales (PHW), said 200 people have been contacted after returning to the country within a 10-day period since a UK travel red list was reinstated.
Travellers from listed countries must isolate in a hotel on entry to the UK.
The Welsh government said it was "urgently expanding" its vaccination programme in Wales.
It has previously said that there was no substantial evidence the variant would lead to a more severe illness.
Asked if he thought there could be more positive cases, Dr Khaw, executive medical director for PHW, said: "Inevitably, there will be more.
"By following up these individuals that are at greatest risk having travelled back from those affected countries, we'll have a sense of how big the problem is in Wales," he told BBC Radio Wales Breakfast.
"I sense we will have more cases emerging over the coming days.
"However, what I would say is, if we detected amongst those that are at highest risk having travelled from those countries, then, clearly, we have the ability to contain that.
"If we start detecting community cases where there is no evidence of travel, then we understand that it's spread into the community.
"And we will then put wider measures [in place] to try and delay transmission of the virus."
He added: "I think containing the virus at this stage, and this particular variant, is going to be very, very challenging.
"We know that it's highly transmissible.
"But what we can do is try and delay it so that we can get public messages out about getting the booster vaccine when you're offered it, but also maintaining social distance where possible, washing your hands regularly and keep wearing face masks in enclosed spaces."
The Omicron variant, which was initially identified in South Africa, was first detected in the UK on 27 November.
Since then, cases of the variant have been confirmed in England and Scotland.
The Welsh government said it was acting on advice from the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) and would "announce further details of how the booster programme will be expanded shortly".