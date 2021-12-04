Covid: Avoid A&E at University Hospital of Wales warning
- Published
Related Topics
Wales' largest hospital has urged people not to go to A&E unless they have a life-threatening issue.
The Emergency Unit at the University Hospital of Wales, in Cardiff, is "under extreme pressure and is exceptionally busy".
Cardiff and Vale health board said waiting times are in excess of nine hours, and "far longer than we would like".
It advised people to visit the NHS Wales 111 symptom checker first.
"The Emergency Unit at University Hospital of Wales is under extreme pressure and is exceptionally busy at the moment. We are asking the public to please only attend if it is life or limb threatening," a spokesperson said.
Last month, the hospital made a similar plea, saying the coronavirus pandemic continued to put services under strain.