Cardiff: Two charged over serious assault outside Spar

A 24-year-old man suffered potentially life-changing injuries in the attack

Two men have been charged in connection with a serious assault outside a city centre corner shop.

A 24-year-old man suffered potentially life-changing injuries in the attack outside the Spar store on Queen Street, Cardiff, at about 22:00 GMT on Monday.

Detectives are continuing to investigate and have appealed for witnesses to get in touch.

South Wales Police said CCTV showed a large crowd had formed, with some filming on mobile phones.

